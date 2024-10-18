Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.37. 18,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 13,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09.

Hengan International Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.4402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

