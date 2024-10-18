Hengehold Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 794 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in American Express by 16.0% during the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in American Express by 19.3% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 98,700 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,767,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 44,857 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $285.78 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $286.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $286.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Compass Point initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.33.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

