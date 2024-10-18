HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVXGet Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of HilleVax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of HilleVax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

HilleVax Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $92.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.80. HilleVax has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts forecast that HilleVax will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLVX. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in HilleVax in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HilleVax by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,410 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of HilleVax by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 54,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

