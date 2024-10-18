holoride One Day Volume Tops $21,170.60 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, holoride has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $21,170.60 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.65 or 0.03862250 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00040642 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00011688 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002071 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,899,971 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,899,971 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00320654 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $10,160.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

