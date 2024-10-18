holoride Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.76 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 18th. One holoride token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $10,075.68 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, holoride has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.98 or 0.03860320 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00040680 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002049 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,899,971 tokens. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,899,971 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00320654 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $10,160.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

