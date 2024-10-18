Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th.
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Performance
HFBL opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.51. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Oil Prices Fall, Sector Pulls Back: Time to Buy this Stock?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- AI Boom Fuels Demand for Dominion Energy Stock
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Cathie Wood Cuts Robinhood Holdings—Follow Her Lead or Stay Put?
Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.