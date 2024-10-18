Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Performance

HFBL opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.51. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana ( NASDAQ:HFBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

