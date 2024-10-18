Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 56,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 399.8% during the first quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on HON shares. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $218.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $142.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

