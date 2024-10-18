Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Lifted by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.5% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 4,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 30.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $219.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.62. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79. The company has a market cap of $142.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

