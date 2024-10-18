Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.45 and traded as high as $17.30. Hooker Furnishings shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 20,410 shares traded.
Hooker Furnishings Stock Down 5.7 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $176.36 million, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.18.
Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.54 million. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hooker Furnishings Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hooker Furnishings by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 71.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Hooker Furnishings
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
