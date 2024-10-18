Howard Capital Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,831,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 121,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,478,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 24.5% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 58.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 41,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Zoetis by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 40,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS opened at $191.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.80. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

