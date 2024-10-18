Howard Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 286 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.4% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $33,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $599.25 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $607.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total value of $2,221,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,760.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total value of $2,221,584.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,760.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.