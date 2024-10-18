Howard Capital Management Group LLC Raises Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for approximately 2.0% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of IQVIA worth $28,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $233.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.09 and its 200 day moving average is $231.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQVIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.