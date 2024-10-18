Howard Capital Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of America by 30.0% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 86,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,021 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $214,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 10.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 99,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $758,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $42.61 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $44.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.62.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 11,422,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $465,811,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 835,908,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,088,345,979.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,633,120 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,871,640. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

