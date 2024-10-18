IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Increases Dividend to $0.86 Per Share

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.86 per share by the energy company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

IDACORP has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. IDACORP has a dividend payout ratio of 57.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect IDACORP to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA stock opened at $103.83 on Friday. IDACORP has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $451.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

