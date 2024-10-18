Immutable X Price Tops $1.51 on Major Exchanges (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $861.37 million and approximately $34.13 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00002228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
