Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 87.90 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 88.30 ($1.15). Approximately 1,227,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 630,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.80 ($1.16).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.49) price target on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Impact Healthcare REIT
Impact Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.6 %
Impact Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a GBX 1.74 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Impact Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is 6,363.64%.
Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile
Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a specialist and responsible owner of care homes and other healthcare properties across the UK. Elderly care is an essential service and demand for it is high and continues to grow as the UK's population gets older. We work with our tenants so we can grow together and help them care for more people, while continuing to improve our homes for their residents.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Impact Healthcare REIT
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.