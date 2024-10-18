Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,292 ($29.93) and last traded at GBX 2,289 ($29.89), with a volume of 2895255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,272 ($29.67).

Imperial Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,010.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,188.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,019.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a GBX 54.26 ($0.71) dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $22.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,652.17%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

