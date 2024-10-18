Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Acquired by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,066 shares during the quarter. Independence Realty Trust makes up about 2.1% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. owned 0.08% of Independence Realty Trust worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRT. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 66,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 24,238 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 131,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,218. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -658.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,133.33%.

IRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

