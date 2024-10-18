Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Issues Earnings Results

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Infosys updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Infosys Trading Down 1.0 %

Infosys stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.68.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

