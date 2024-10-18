Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 64805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

INVA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Innoviva Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $99.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Innoviva by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Innoviva by 6.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Innoviva by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Innoviva by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

