Insider Buying: 1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA) Insider Purchases £29,930.34 in Stock

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Free Report) insider Claire Milverton purchased 45,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £29,930.34 ($39,083.76).

Shares of SPA stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.87) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 65.65. 1Spatial Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 45.33 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 77 ($1.01). The firm has a market cap of £74.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6,700.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of 1Spatial in a research note on Tuesday.

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate 3D, an automated approach to data quality, data integration and data enhancement; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

