Insider Selling: Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,018 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,753.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Teresa Mccarthy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Teresa Mccarthy sold 13,153 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $578,732.00.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RNA stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.89. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,381.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2,263.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 739,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 707,773 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,108,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNA. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

