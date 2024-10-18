Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $2,002,375.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 821,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $310.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.43. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 585.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.17 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.44.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 619.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after buying an additional 477,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after buying an additional 315,280 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,360,000 after acquiring an additional 242,052 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $73,972,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

