Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $347,550.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,521.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $68.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.45. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

