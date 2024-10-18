Insider Selling: Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Sells $66,500.00 in Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,476,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,273,117.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Kelly Rodriques sold 18,405 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $25,030.80.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Kelly Rodriques sold 40,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $51,200.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Kelly Rodriques sold 60,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $77,400.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Kelly Rodriques sold 40,084 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $52,109.20.

On Monday, August 12th, Kelly Rodriques sold 108,646 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $133,634.58.

On Friday, August 9th, Kelly Rodriques sold 24,562 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $32,176.22.

On Monday, July 22nd, Kelly Rodriques sold 65,109 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $95,059.14.

Forge Global Stock Performance

FRGE opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forge Global

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 million. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 96.65% and a negative return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Forge Global by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Forge Global by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 70,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forge Global by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 221,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 86,959 shares in the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

