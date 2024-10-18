Insider Selling: Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Insider Sells 20,734 Shares of Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Link sold 20,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $122,537.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 726,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,612.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sight Sciences Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SGHT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 125,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.71. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a negative net margin of 65.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 560,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 260,594 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

SGHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sight Sciences from $5.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SGHT

About Sight Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.