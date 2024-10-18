Insider Selling: Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM) Senior Officer Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Damian Lopez sold 30,000 shares of Trigon Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total transaction of C$28,350.00.

Trigon Metals Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Trigon Metals stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,678. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. Trigon Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.61 and a 1 year high of C$1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Trigon Metals (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.73 million for the quarter. Trigon Metals had a negative return on equity of 1,849.77% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trigon Metals Inc. will post 0.3402778 EPS for the current year.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

