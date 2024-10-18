Inspire Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,174 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TDS traded up $4.29 on Friday, reaching $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.31%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

