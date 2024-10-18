Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 3,589 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.25. 431,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.09.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

