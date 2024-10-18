International City Management Association Retirement Corp Purchases 90,900 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

International City Management Association Retirement Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 19.6% of International City Management Association Retirement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. International City Management Association Retirement Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $29,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.19. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

