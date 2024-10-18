International Petroleum (TSE:IPC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for International Petroleum’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IPC

International Petroleum Stock Performance

International Petroleum ( TSE:IPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49. The firm had revenue of C$299.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$344.25 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.