Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $538.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $495.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ISRG. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.95.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $38.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $512.50. 1,331,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,212. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $482.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.91. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $517.61. The stock has a market cap of $181.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.56, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,979.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 34.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $203,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

