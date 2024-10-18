Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.18 and last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 20158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sensible Money LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 46,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

