Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.18 and last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 20158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
