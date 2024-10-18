Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 130,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 186,712 shares.The stock last traded at $21.85 and had previously closed at $21.51.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXH. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $778,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

