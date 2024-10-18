Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Purchased by Strategic Advocates LLC

Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises about 7.6% of Strategic Advocates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strategic Advocates LLC owned about 0.99% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $21,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000. New Republic Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $238,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $91.28.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

