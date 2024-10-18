Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000.

RPV traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $90.36. 65,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,524. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $67.69 and a twelve month high of $91.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.62 and its 200-day moving average is $85.89. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

