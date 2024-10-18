Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.48 and last traded at $46.33, with a volume of 23067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.58.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

