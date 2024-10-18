Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHO. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

PHO opened at $70.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day moving average of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $71.47.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

