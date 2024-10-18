Iofina (LON:IOF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.15 ($0.22), with a volume of 112803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Iofina in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Iofina alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Iofina

Iofina Stock Up 9.3 %

Iofina Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of £36.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,912.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11.

(Get Free Report)

Iofina plc develops, explores for, and produces iodine and halogen-based specialty chemical derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iofina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iofina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.