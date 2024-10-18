iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,390,135 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,243% from the previous session’s volume of 178,014 shares.The stock last traded at $48.65 and had previously closed at $48.51.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 146,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 65.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 18,648 shares during the period. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 191,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

