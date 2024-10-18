iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Acquired by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,722 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises about 11.1% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.16% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $59,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.34. The company had a trading volume of 101,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,671. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $61.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.48.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

