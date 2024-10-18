iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Leverty Financial Group LLC

Leverty Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 14.7% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $585.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $505.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $565.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

