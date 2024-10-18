iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.1% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $585.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $588.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $565.49 and a 200-day moving average of $544.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

