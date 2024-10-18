iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Trimmed by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.8% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,761,000 after purchasing an additional 257,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,585 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $585.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $588.93. The firm has a market cap of $505.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

