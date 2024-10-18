iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.2% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 123,713 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.87. 669,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,998,659. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.81. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.08. The firm has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.