iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 23,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 186.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.54 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.51.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

