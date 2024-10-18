iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average of $98.32.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

