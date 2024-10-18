iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 159,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,185,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 122,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $99.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,878,895. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.32. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

