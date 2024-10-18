iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWI) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.68 and last traded at $15.69. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70.

