iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.10% of iShares Gold Trust worth $32,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

